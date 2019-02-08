RightOfTheDot and NameJet® Drive Record-Breaking Sales at Annual NamesCon 2019 Live Auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NameJet.com, a Web.com Group, Inc. company, and RightOfTheDot recently held a record-setting live domain name auction at NamesCon 2019 in Las Vegas that generated $2.3 million in sales and a 69 percent sell-through rate.



NameJet, a Web.com subsidiary, is the world’s leading domain name aftermarket platform.





“I’ve been running domain auctions for more than 20 years, and this was one of the best lists of premium names I’ve ever put together or seen in a live auction,” said Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot’s president and managing director.

Held Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, the auction marked the fourth consecutive year that the two companies have partnered for such a successful event. This also marks the second consecutive year in which record-setting results have been earned.

In 2018, the auction resulted in the highest sales in NameJet history with “SUPER.COM” selling for a record-breaking $1.2 million and “Great.com” selling for $900K. The 2019 auction surpassed 2018 sales and tied for second in NameJet’s best sales to date with OL.com selling for $900K, Leads.com selling for $435K and DomainNames.com selling for $370K.

NameJet was recently acquired by Web.com®, which also operates Network Solutions®, Register.com® and SnapNames®.

“Being a part of Web.com’s domain aftermarket family brought a new energy to this year’s live auction,” said Jonathan Tenenbaum, NameJet’s general manager. “Network Solutions has a customer base with a legacy of nearly 30 years, and that enabled us to include some premium names that were not readily available in the past.”

Of the over 600 domain names listed, 132 were selected for the live auction at NamesCon 2019 in Las Vegas. The remaining names, along with those that did not meet reserve in the live auction, are still available for the ongoing online auction that ends Feb. 13.

There are super-premium names that have six-figure bids and premium top-level domains, including “cpu.com,” “hero.com,” “texasholdem,” “or.net,” “fm.co,” “x.de,” “xu.com,” “willyoumarry.me,” “broker.com,” “bride.com,” “uno.com,” “drone.com,” baja.com,” “piano.com,” and many more. A NameJet account is required to participate in this premium online auction. Bids for domains may be placed now on the NameJet website.

About RightOfTheDot, LLC

Lead by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing premium domain auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than 1000 live and online auctions and $400 MM in domain sales since 1995.

About NameJet

NameJet, LLC, a Web.com® subsidiary, is the world’s leading domain name aftermarket platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 800,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry’s most trusted auction and aftermarket services provider.

About Web.com Group, Inc. | Web.com

Since 1997 Web.com has been the marketing partner for businesses wanting to connect with more customers and grow. We listen, then apply our expertise to deliver solutions that owners need to market and manage their businesses, from building brands online to reaching more customers or growing relationships with existing customers. For some, this means a fast, reliable, attractive website; for others, it means customized marketing plans that deliver local leads; and for others, it means customer-scheduling or customer-relationship marketing (CRM) tools that help businesses run more efficiently. Owners from big to small can focus on running the companies they know while we handle the marketing they need. To learn how this global company collaborates with customers and employees to achieve their potential, explore www.web.com or follow on Twitter at @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com .