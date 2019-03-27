Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CenturyLink, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you, or did you, own shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)?
     
  • Did you purchase your shares between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive?
     
  • Did you lose money in your investment?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that a complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL) between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased shares of CenturyLink during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold CenturyLink, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.       
                            
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects.  Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

According to the Complaint, on March 4, 2019, the Company announced it would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 because it had “identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition.”

On this news, shares of CenturyLink declined over 6%, closing at $12.15 per share on March 4, 2019, on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56pWFD UNIBAIL-RODAMCO N.V. : 2018 annual report
AQ
06:56pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Astec Industries, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
06:55pSAF TEHNIKA : has successfully participated in exhibition "HortiContact GO 2019 (GO)"
PU
06:55pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Kentucky employees make 'Big' difference
PU
06:55pBOYD GAMING : Unraveling the Wilburys, The Long Run, ABBA The Concert, Lou Gramm and Asia Featuring John Payne Perform at Cannery Casino Hotel in May
PU
06:55pBAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:54pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : trims first quarter outlook after 737 MAX groundings
AQ
06:54pNESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Nestlé Nigeria refurbishes schools in its factory communities  
AQ
06:53pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FEC okays N1.4bn for design of DPR hqtrs
AQ
06:53pINPUT CAPITAL CORP. : Comments on Canola Markets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish authorities widen Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.