Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vaxart, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that a complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: VXRT) between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased shares of Vaxart during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold Vaxart, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 210, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/cases-vaxart-inc.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

According to the Complaint, on June 25, 2020, Vaxart announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP to enable production of a billion or more tablet COVID-19 vaccine does annually. In the press release, Vaxart’s Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Cezar Andrei Floroiu claimed the deal would “enable the large scale manufacturing and ultimate supply of our COVID-19 vaccine for the US, Europe and other countries in need.” The announcement was favorably received, with Vaxart’s stock price nearly doubling from opening at $3.61 per share to closing at $6.26 on June 25, 2020.

The next day, on June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a second press release entitled “Vaxart’s COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government’s Operation Warp Speed,” claiming its vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human challenge study, organized and funded by OWS. This announcement sent the price of Vaxart shares rocketing higher. In the press release, Vaxart’s Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Cezar Andrei Floroiu said, “We are very pleased to be one of the few companies selected by Operation Warp Speed, and that ours is the only oral vaccine being evaluated.” Cezar Andrei Floroiu added, “[O]ur vaccine is a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns.” As a result, the stock price jumped from $6.26 to $8.04 after opening at $11.49 with a high of $14.30.

But on July 25, 2020, details emerged revealing Defendants’ deception concerning their pump and dump scheme. In particular, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled, “Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine,” covering suspiciously timed stock bets that had generated significant profits for senior executives and board members at companies developing vaccines and treatments. Vaxart was featured prominently in the article, and it clarified “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed.”

On this news, shares of Vaxart fell over 9%, closing at $11.16 per share on July 26, 2020, on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:17aXERO : 27/08/2020 - Xero appoints director to lead growth in US Hispanic market
PU
12:17aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Preliminary Final Report – Appendix 4E
PU
12:17aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Dividend – September 2020
PU
12:16aTRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement continuing connected transactions eastern airlines system services agreement and factoring services agreement
PU
12:16aNIPPON AQUA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,2020
PU
12:16aKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Results for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT :'s Fast, $5, 15-Minute, Easy-to-Use COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives FDA Emergency..
2AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : adds Asia to expansion plans as annual loss halves, sales jump
3MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : Preliminary Final Report including Appendix 4E
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers - legal documents
5WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group