Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Buyout

10/17/2018 | 12:37am CEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (“RLJ Entertainment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: RLJE) related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks”) (NASDAQ GS: AMCX) in a transaction announced on July 30, 2018 (the “Proposed Transaction”). 

On July 29, 2018, the Board caused RLJ Entertainment to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with AMC Networks.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of RLJ Entertainment will receive $6.25 in cash for each share of RLJ Entertainment common stock.   

On August 28, 2018, RLJ Entertainment filed a preliminary proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which recommends that RLJ Entertainment’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction.  Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related to the Proxy Statement, including whether the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.

If you own common stock of RLJ Entertainment and purchased any shares before July 30, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
