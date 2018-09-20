Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 12:26am CEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES)? 
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 17, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (“Zoe’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZOES) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by CAVA Group,  Inc. (“CAVA”).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Zoe’s will receive $12.75 in cash for each share of Zoe’s common stock.   

If you own common stock of Zoe’s and purchased any shares before August 17, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aACCESS BANK : Donates Mega Skill Acquisition Centre To NYSC
AQ
01:25aFINANCIAL LITERACY : Stanbic IBTC Storms Covenant Varsity
AQ
01:25aFORTE OIL : Play On Discontinued Operations
AQ
01:25aRAYA CONTACT CENTER : Announces Incorporating new mega facility in West Cairo’s Smart Village Business Park
AQ
01:25aALLIANZ : To Become Worldwide Olympic Insurance Partner
AQ
01:25aWEMA BANK : Partners AIICO To Boost Access To Retail Insurance
AQ
01:24aVODACOM : Ensuring peaceful transition into the digital age
AQ
01:23aSABRE : Spending tons of time creating customer proposals? Here`s how to fix it.
PU
01:23aNAGAMBIE RESOURCES : Wandean crustal fault and nagambie mine west
PU
01:23aMACMAHON : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : has candidate to replace retiring chief exec
2ALTUS GROUP LTD : Altus Group Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares
3TUPELO FURNITURE MARKET : Announces Market Dates
4AVISTA CORP : Hydro One and Avista extend their merger End Date
5SALEEN AUTOMOTIVE INC : Saleen Automotive Unveils 35th Anniversary Edition Saleen Mustang

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.