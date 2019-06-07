Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc.

06/07/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Amber Road, Inc. (“Amber Road”) (NYSE: AMBR) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Amber Road by E2open, LLC (“E2open”) announced on May 13, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Amber Road, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and E2open, is captioned Plumley v. Amber Road, Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-01053 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On May 12, 2019, Amber Road entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with E2open.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Amber Road will receive $13.05 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement (the “Solicitation Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Solicitation Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Amber Road’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Amber Road’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Amber Road common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
