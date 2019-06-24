Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aratana”) (NASDAQ GM: PETX) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Aratana by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco”) announced on April 26, 2019 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Aratana, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Elanco, is captioned Rosenblatt v. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-01030 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

On April 26, 2019, Aratana entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Elanco. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Aratana will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco common stock and one contingent value right (“CVR”) for each share of Aratana common stock (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Aratana’s and Elanco’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Aratana’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Aratana common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: