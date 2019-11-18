Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Arotech Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:30pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Arotech Corporation (“Arotech”) (NASDAQ GS: ARTX) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Arotech by Argonaut Intermediate, Inc. (“Argonaut”) and Argonaut Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) announced on September 23, 2019 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Arotech and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Sabatini v. Arotech Corporation, Case No. 1:19-cv-02028 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On September 22, 2019, Arotech entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Argonaut and Merger Sub. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Arotech will receive $3.00 in cash per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Arotech’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Arotech common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aBABSON COLLEGE : Receives $50 Million from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
PR
12:02aBACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS : MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year®
PR
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients
AQ
12:02aEXONE : Expands Collaboration with Elnik Systems and DSH Technologies to Improve Sintering Standards for Metal 3D Printing
BU
12:02aCybercriminals' Holiday Traditions May Cost Consumers Hundreds of Dollars
BU
12:02aEXONE : Announces Collaboration with ANSYS to Develop Simulation Software for Sintering of 3D Printed Metal Parts
BU
12:02aEXONE : Debuts Production Model of X1 25PRO™ Metal 3D Printer at Formnext
BU
12:01aEssentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models
BU
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia CBA insurance arm pleads guilty to cold-calling offences
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
4BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group