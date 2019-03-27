Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

03/27/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (“CAS Medical”) (NasdaqCM: CASM) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of CAS Medical by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its affiliates (“Edwards”) announced on February 12, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against CAS Medical and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Franchi v. CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-00478 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On February 11, 2019, CAS Medical entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Edwards.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of CAS Medical will receive $2.45 in cash for each share of CAS Medical they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, CAS Medical’s financial projections and the analyses performed by CAS Medical’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of CAS Medical common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 27, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
