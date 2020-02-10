Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (“Central European Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CETV) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Central European Media by affiliates of PPF Group N.V. (the “Buyers”) announced on October 27, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Central European Media and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Sabatini v. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., Case No. 1:20-cv-00087 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On October 27, 2019, Central European Media entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with the Buyers.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Central European Media will receive $4.58 in cash for each share of Central European Media common stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Central European Media’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Central European Media common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aDIÖS FASTIGHETER PUBL : Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2019
AQ
01:02aAKER BP : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA
AQ
01:02aWORKIVA : Helps Alcon Scale Global Audit, Enterprise Risk Management and SOX Compliance
BU
01:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ : to sell regional news media business and printing operations to Sanoma Media Finland for 115 million euros
AQ
01:01aAKER BP : Fourth quarter 2019 results and Capital Markets Update
AQ
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : Q4 2019 results
AQ
01:01aB2B Companies Face "Purpose Paradox"
PR
01:01aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
BU
01:01aMediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020
GL
01:00aCOOP PANK : results for January 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group