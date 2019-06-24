Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Cray Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Cray Inc. (“Cray”) (NASDAQ GS: CRAY) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Cray by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HPE”) announced on May 17, 2019 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Cray, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and HPE, is captioned Kent v. Cray Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-01157 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

On May 16, 2019, Cray entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with HPE. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Cray will receive $35.00 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Cray’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Cray’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Cray common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pDOHA BANK : Trade war escalation could impact humanity
AQ
07:30pOOREDOO : offer for new Shahry users
AQ
07:30pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Jaidah's Shell Lubricants promotion winners named
AQ
07:29pRMS director holds talks with Qatari counterpart
AQ
07:28pProspective RCT Highlights Technical Success and Performance of Cook Medical's 20 Gauge ProCore FNB Needle
BU
07:28pPHASTAR Enters Technology Partnership With Medidata
GL
07:28pWeissLaw LLP Investigates PCM, Inc. Acquisition
PR
07:26pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. Acquisition
PR
07:25pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ascena Retail Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:24pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Shore Community Bank
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities
4GOLDEN WHEAT MILLS COMPANY PLC : GOLDEN WHEAT MILLS : GMC) held its Board of Directors meeting on 2019-06-23.
5ELDORADO RESORTS INC : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Caesars Entertainment Corp.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About