Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against E*TRADE Financial Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (“E*TRADE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: ETFC) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of E*TRADE by Morgan Stanley and Moon-Eagle Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) announced on February 20, 2020 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against E*TRADE, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), Morgan Stanley, and Merger Sub, is captioned Thompson v. E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Case No. 1:20-cv-00553 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation,join.

On February 20, 2020, E*TRADE entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Morgan Stanley and Merger Sub.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of E*TRADE common stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s and Morgan Stanley’s financial projections and the analyses performed by E*TRADE’s financial advisors. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of E*TRADE common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:55pSTAX Raises $5 Million To Fund Expanding Everlast Branded Products in the Australian Market
AW
11:50pINTELSAT : Undertakes Financial Restructuring to Pave the Way for Future Innovation and Growth
BU
11:45pBAE : Navigating the Future of Undersea Autonomy – Riptide Year-One
PU
11:40pSPEECH BY GOVERNOR KURODA VIA WEBCAST HOSTED BY THE NAIGAI JOSEI CHOSA KAI (RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF JAPAN) IN TOKYO (NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Economic and Financial Developments and the Responses Taken by the Bank of Japan)
PU
11:38pBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Friday, May 15
AQ
11:36pChina's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
11:36pAll eyes on Detroit as automakers ready slow, careful reopening of plants
RE
11:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Bread Maker Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against E*TRADE Financial Corporation
GL
11:25pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 13/5/20 - $1.5621
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group