Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (“EFI”) (NASDAQ GS: EFII) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of EFI by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC (the “Buyers”) announced on April 15, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against EFI and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Wheby v. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Case No. 1:19-cv-01094 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On April 14, 2019, EFI entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with the Buyers.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of EFI will receive $37.00 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, EFI’s financial projections and the analyses performed by EFI’s financial advisors. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of EFI common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 3, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11aZALANDO : to build Rotterdam warehouse to serve western Europe
RE
12:06aAutomotive Camshaft Position Sensor Market Size Worth $643.34 Million by 2023 - Technavio
BU
12:02aHong Kong rates spike on jumbo IPO, local dollar rallies
RE
12:02aTASMAN RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:01aVERTIGIS : Continues to Grow with the Acquisition of SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions
BU
07/03OUE COMMERCIAL REIT : Proposed Merger Of Oue Hospitality Trust & Oue Commercial REIT By Way Of Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
07/03MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : MEY) Uranium Resource Base Increased by 48 Mlbs to 110 Mlbs
AQ
07/03MODERN DENTAL : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07/03BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
07/03Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : XINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from ro..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says glitches affecting across platforms resolved
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About