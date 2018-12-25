Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Imperva, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 05:01am CET

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Imperva, Inc. (“Imperva”) (NasdaqGS: IMPV) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Imperva by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, LLC (“Thoma Bravo”) announced on October 10, 2018 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Imperva and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Scarantino v. Imperva, Inc., Case No. 1:18-cv-01913 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On October 10, 2018, Imperva entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Thoma Bravo.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Imperva will receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Imperva’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Imperva’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Imperva common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com 

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aUNITED RUSAL : Russia finance minister says hopes commitments between Rusal, U.S. Treasury fulfilled
RE
08:05aBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes of the Eighth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (December 5-7, 2018) 
PU
08:01aFocusing on CRO & CMO Industry Upgrading, ICSE China 2019 Helps Enterprises Seize New Industry Opportunities
PR
08:00aMAXELL : Announcement on formation of consortium through joint investment in Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd. and related matters
PU
07:50aOLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending March 2020) by Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)
PU
07:44aMarket closes positive
AQ
07:44aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Court acquits ex-PM in Flagship reference
AQ
07:44aASKARI BANK : Serene Air ink MoU
AQ
07:39aHENRY SCHEIN AND VETS FIRST CHOICE ANNOUNCE NEW NAME OF THE PLANNED NEW COMPANY : Covetrus
AQ
07:35aGREAT NIGERIA INSURANCE : NSE Approves Delisting of Great Nigeria Insurance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Guyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
2GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
3NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand with new inn..
5COX & KINGS LTD : COX & KINGS : NTC, Cox & Kings join hands to boost Qatar tourism inflow
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.