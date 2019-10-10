Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Isramco, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:30pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco”) (NASDAQ CM: ISRL) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Isramco by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Naphtha Holding Ltd., I.O.C. – Israel Oil Company Ltd., and Naphtha US Oil, Inc. (collectively, “Naphtha”) announced on May 20, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Isramco and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Rosenblatt v. Isramco, Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-01774 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On May 20, 2019, Isramco entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Naphtha.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Isramco will receive $121.40 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the background of the Proposed Transaction. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Isramco common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 9, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Major operational data for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
12:19aToyota unveils revamped hydrogen sedan to take on Tesla
RE
12:16aPRIVATE CREDIT AND DIRECT LENDING : a hot topic at GAIM Ops West
PU
12:16aMIDDLEBY : April Shaw Joins Blodgett as VP of Combi Sales
PU
12:16aSPEEDY GLOBAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to potential connected transaction
PU
12:16aPW MEDTECH : Delay in dispatch of circular
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aFEATURE : "Right to disconnect" presents challenges in work-driven Japan
AQ
12:11aHEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering Inside Information
PU
12:11aCHINA LNG : Clarification announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
4SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group