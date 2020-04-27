Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Neon Therapeutics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: NTGN) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Neon by BioNTech SE (“BioNTech”) and Endor Lights, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), announced on January 16, 2020 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Neon, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), BioNTech, and Merger Sub, is captioned Franchi v. Neon Therapeutics, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-00482 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc,join.

On January 15, 2020, Neon entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with BioNTech and Merger Sub.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon common stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement/prospectus (the “Prospectus”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Prospectus omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s and BioNTech’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Neon’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Neon common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aMATRIXX Software Wins Gold in 2020 Stevie® Middle East Awards
BU
12:05aSales decline in an increasingly difficult market environment
TE
12:03aTOYOTA MOTOR : Group Engaged in Full Production of Medical Face Shields
PU
12:01aUS AND UK INVESTORS REACH OUT TO LABAT AFRICA LTD (JSE : LAB) as the South African Group Advances Into Major Medical Cannabis and CBD Markets
AQ
04/27GENTRACK : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/27TENAGA NASIONAL : Astro expands its broadband services with allo partnership
PU
04/27GLOBALDATA : reveals top ten spirits influencers on Twitter in Q1 2020
PU
04/27KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm
PR
04/27Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VMW, MESA, and FITB of Upcoming Deadlines
GL
04/27Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Neon Therapeutics, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4BHP GROUP : BHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queens..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : U.S. wireless firms extend concessions for coronavirus-hit till June 30
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group