Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ra Pharmaceuticals”) (NASDAQ GS: RARX) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Ra Pharmaceuticals by UCB S.A. (“UCB”) and Franq Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) announced on October 10, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Ra Pharmaceuticals and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Wheby v. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-02099 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On October 9, 2019, Ra Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with UCB and Merger Sub.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Ra Pharmaceuticals will receive $48.00 in cash per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the analyses performed by Ra Pharmaceuticals’ financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Ra Pharmaceuticals common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 24, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aTRUST BROKERAGE : Corporate Briefing Session of Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited
AQ
01:08aGHAZI FABRICS : Corrigendum of Ghazi Fabrics International Limited
AQ
01:08aCRESCENT COTTON : Transaction of 2,000 shares of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
01:08aSUI SOUTH GAS : World Children's Day - Press Release issued by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan
AQ
01:08aKOHINOOR MILLSXD : Transaction of 2,000 shares of Kohinoor Mills Limited
AQ
01:08aSHABBIR TILESXD : Corporate Briefing Session of Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited
AQ
01:08aFRONTIER CERAM : Board of directors meeting of Frontier Ceramics Limited
AQ
01:08aIMPERIAL SUGAR : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Imperial Sugar Limited
AQ
01:08aCorporate Briefing Session of Nishat Power Limited
AQ
01:08aOIL & GAS DEV XD : Change of Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group