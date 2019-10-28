Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against SRC Energy Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of SRC Energy Inc. (“SRC”) (NYSE American: SRCI) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of SRC by PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC”) announced on August 26, 2019 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against SRC, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and PDC, is captioned Plumley v. SRC Energy Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-01912 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On August 25, 2019, SRC entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with PDC. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of SRC will receive 0.158 shares of PDC common stock per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s and PDC’s financial projections and the analyses performed by SRC’s financial advisors. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of SRC common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07aLI & FUNG : signs Nike and Ocean Conservancy Arctic Shipping Pledge to prevent harmful shipments in Arctic waters
PU
12:07aMALI LITHIUM : Signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO
PU
12:07aMESOBLAST : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
PU
12:03aChina approves 196 million tonnes of coal capacity from January-September - regulator
RE
12:02aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notice of Assignment to the Holders of U.S.$500,000,000 Step-Up Subordinated Notes due 2059 issued by The Bank of East Asia, Limited
PU
12:02aKONTRON : New Kontron Motherboards "Designed by Fujitsu"
AQ
12:02aCOOK MEDICAL : and Quanta System Announce Distribution Agreement for Laser Systems
BU
12:02aPerformance of pedestrian crash prevention varies among midsize cars
GL
10/28Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort
RE
10/28DXC TECHNOLOGY : How mesh networking ensures uninterrupted data exchange between connected devices
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
3Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group