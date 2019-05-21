Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against The KeyW Holding Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of holders of The KeyW Holding Corporation (“KeyW”) (NasdaqGS: KEYW) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of KeyW by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (“Jacobs”) announced on April 22, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against KeyW, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Jacobs, is captioned Wheby v. The KeyW Holding Corporation, Case No. 1:19-cv-01459 (D. Md.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On April 21, 2019, KeyW entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Jacobs.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of KeyW will receive $11.25 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a solicitation statement (the “Solicitation Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Solicitation Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, KeyW’s financial projections and the analyses performed by KeyW’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of KeyW common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces dividend rates on non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 15 and non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 16
PU
07:22pHigh Times Announces Headlining Musical Acts for Upcoming SoCal and NorCal Cannabis Cups
GL
07:20pCHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL : Enterprise CEO
RE
07:20pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Investor Group Comments On Latest Actions Of Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Obstruct Shareholder Democracy
PR
07:16pVERSAPAY : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
07:15pMAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE MILITARY CONFLICT WITH IRAN : Poll
AQ
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
07:07pTOYOTA MOTOR : Designed by committee, Toyota's Japan Taxi becomes an expensive Olympic symbol
RE
07:07pNORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
RE
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. - REV
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited Financial Results for the Year to 31 March 2019 Opens in a new Window
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
5TESLA : TESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About