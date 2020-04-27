Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against The Meet Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of The Meet Group, Inc. (“Meet Group”) (NASDAQ GS: MEET) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Meet Group by NCG – NuCom Group SE, eHarmony Holding, Inc., and Holly Merger Sub, Inc. (collectively, the “Buyers”) announced on March 5, 2020 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Meet Group and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Post v. The Meet Group, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-00479 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-meet-group-inc,join.

On March 5, 2020, Meet Group entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with the Buyers.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Meet Group will receive $6.30 in cash per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Meet Group’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Meet Group common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFACEBANK GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pELECTRONIC SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pORCO PROPERTY : AGM 28 May 2020 Convening Notice
AQ
03:01pPAi announces membership with Financial Data Exchange for financial data sharing standard
PR
03:01pECOSYNTHETIX : to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
03:01pK-12 Online Tutoring Market 2019-2023 | Importance of STEM Education to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pPersonal Genome Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for PGDx elio™ tissue complete, the First Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Diagnostic Kit for Oncology
BU
03:01pVOYA FINANCIAL : Recognizes ‘100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance'
BU
03:01pSutter Roseville Moves Up Opening of ER-ICU Expansion to Prepare for COVID-19 Patient Surge
GL
03:00pALTAMIRA GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - ALTA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3BRENT : U.S. oil plunges 18%, Brent hovers near $20 a barrel
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group