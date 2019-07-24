Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on behalf of holders of Total System Services, Inc. (“TSS”) (NYSE: TSS) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of TSS by Global Payments Inc. (“Global Payments”), announced on May 28, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against TSS, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Global Payments, is captioned Wolf v. Total System Services, Inc., Case No. 4:19-cv-00115 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On May 27, 2019, TSS entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Global Payments.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of TSS will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments common stock for each share of TSS they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, TSS’s financial projections and the analyses performed by TSS’s financial advisors. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of TSS common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pHagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:08pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08:07pHagens Berman Reminds Eros Int'l Plc (EROS) Investors of August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:05pCAE : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments in synthetic training capabilities
PU
08:05pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results
PU
08:05pSALESFORCE COM : Driving Customer Success With Alibaba
PU
08:05pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment fees
PU
08:05pLUNDIN MINING : Announces Declaration of Dividend
AQ
08:05pInnsuites hospitality trust (iht) fiscal first quarter and 12-month trailing performance
GL
08:04pSK HYNIX : second-quarter profit slides 89% as chip prices tumble
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : target for profit pushed back to fourth-quarter, shares down 11.5%
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
3ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
4SNAP INC : Explainer - What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
5RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group