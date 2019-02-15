Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Trinity Capital Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 11:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico on behalf of holders of Trinity Capital Corporation (“Trinity Capital”) (OTC: TRIN) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Trinity Capital by Enterprise Financial Services, Inc. (“Enterprise”) announced on November 1, 2018 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Trinity Capital, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Enterprise, is captioned Parshall v. Trinity Capital Corporation, Case No. 1:19-cv-00066 (D.N.M.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On November 1, 2018, Trinity Capital entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Enterprise.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Enterprise will receive $1.84 in cash and 0.1972 shares of Enterprise common stock for each share of Trinity Capital they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Trinity Capital’s and Enterprise’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Trinity Capital’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Trinity Capital common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 16, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aAXA : Azerbaijan's AXA MBASK talks its possible termination
AQ
12:17aKaspi bank leaves Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
AQ
12:17aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : İBM to continue co-op with SOCAR on accelerating digital transformation
AQ
12:17aNK LUKOIL : LUKOIL increases gas production in Uzbekistan
AQ
12:17aNEW WORKOVER RIG TO START OPERATIONS ONSHORE AZERBAIJAN IN A MONTH : Zenith Energy
AQ
12:17aBP : reveals time frame for starting exploration drilling in Azerbaijan in 2019
AQ
12:17aNATIONAL BANK : Refined gold production in Kazakhstan up by 20%
AQ
12:17aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : Nine injection wells to be drilled at Azerbaijan's Bahar field
AQ
12:17aTRANSNEFT' : Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline not affected by quake in Azerbaijan - Transneft
AQ
12:17aNOVATEK : Total ups hydrocarbon production in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : World Premiere for the new BMW 7 ..
2GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD : GEMFIELDS : African Villagers Tortured For ‘Blood Rubies' Worn By Stars – Op..
3NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : DStv, GOtv to Air Barcelona, Real Madrid Matches
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : MIKEL OBI: Still in Rohr's Plan
5BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.