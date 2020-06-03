Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (“Willis Towers Watson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: WLTW) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson by Aon plc (“Aon”) announced on March 9, 2020 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Willis Towers Watson, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Aon, is captioned Kent v. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, Case No. 1:20-cv-00641 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-willis-towers-watson,join.

On March 9, 2020, Willis Towers Watson entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Aon.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Willis Towers Watson will receive 1.08 newly issued Class A ordinary shares of Aon for each share of Willis Towers Watson common stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s, Aon’s, and the combined company’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Willis Towers Watson’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Willis Towers Watson common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 3, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aLECLANCHÉ : draws down a second tranche of CHF 720,000 from the Convertible Loan Facility of up to CHF 39 Million with Yorkville Advisors
EQ
01:05aENCAVIS AG :
EQ
01:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Global LED Market 2020-2024 | Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aFerring and Igenomix Collaborate to Advance Care in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health
BU
01:00aROCHE : Elecsys IL-6 test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorisation to help in identifying patients at high risk of severe inflammatory response
AQ
01:00aObsEva Announces Publication of Data Showing Efficacy of Linzagolix in a Potential New Indication for Treatment of Adenomyosis
AQ
01:00aSanthera Receives Financing Commitment of up to CHF 20 Million from Fund Managed by Highbridge Capital Management
GL
01:00aFilgotinib demonstrates durable efficacy and consistent safety profile at 52 weeks in finch 1 and 3 studies in rheumatoid arthritis
GL
12:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe
RE
12:41aPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Group delivers solid performance in Q1 FY20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group