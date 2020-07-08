Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of CCL, CSPR and ASG of Upcoming Deadlines

07/08/2020 | 04:31am BST

WILMINGTON, Del., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)

Class Period: January 28, 2020 – May 1, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

According to the Complaint, on May 1, 2020, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Cruise Ships Set Sail Knowing the Deadly Risk to Passengers and Crew,” which detailed how cruise ships, including Carnival ships, facilitated the spread of COVID-19 and provided new facts about early warning signs Carnival and its cruise lines possessed and the Company’s related COVID-19 disclosure failures.  The article also noted that testimony from an investigation in Australia revealed that Carnival and its cruise lines may have misled shore officials by concealing those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms before docking.  On the same day, it was revealed that the Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Chair of the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation had initiated a records request regarding the response of Carnival to Covid-19 or other infectious disease outbreaks aboard cruise ships.

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-carnival-corporation

Casper Sleep, Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)

Attention: All persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Casper Sleep in or traceable to the Company’s public offering conducted on or around February 7, 2020 (“IPO”)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

According to the Complaint, on January 10, 2020, the Company filed its Registration Statement on Form S-l for the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”).  On February 7, 2020, Casper filed its Prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC.  In the IPO, defendants sold 8.35 million shares of Casper common stock at $12 per share, generating over $100 million in gross proceeds.

Then, on April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was taking significant actions to improve its cash position and business model, notwithstanding the fact that the Company had raised more than $100 million in gross offering proceeds from the IPO less than three months previously.  The Company stated that it was reducing the size of its global operations and sales team and completely winding down its European operations, leading to the loss of 21% of its entire corporate workforce globally. These drastic measures were necessitated by the Company’s ballooning losses and deteriorating cash position. The Company also stated that defendant Macfarlane, the Company’s CFO and COO, was resigning – an extraordinary move so soon after the IPO.

On May 12, 2020, Casper issued a release providing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 – the same quarter during which defendants conducted the IPO.  The Company stated that it had suffered a net loss of $34.5 million, a 98% increase year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.9 million, a 60% increase year over year.  In addition, the Company stated that its gross margin had actually fallen during the quarter by 190 basis points.

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-casper-sleep-inc

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – August 7, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

According to the Complaint, on August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets of the Company’s iGaming reporting unit, due to extended regulatory timelines which delayed revenues.

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-playags-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.                                      
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
