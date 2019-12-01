Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of ET and GRUB of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Class Period: February 25, 2017 – November 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 12, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer’s Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”).  Citing interviews with current and former state employees, the Associated Press reported that the FBI’s investigation “involves the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-energy-transfer-lp

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Class Period: July 30, 2019 – October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced deeply disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019.  The Company revealed that an important Company demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners and the Company’s highly touted demand initiatives.  Defendants also slashed Grubhub’s 2019 earnings and revenue projections and stated that the Company would achieve only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-grubhub-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03aTIANHE CHEMICALS : November 2019 Monthly Return
PU
12:02aREPORTS : Japan tech worker accused of taking $5M found dead
AQ
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12:01aWEB HOSTING CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : SiteGround, WP Engine, HostGator, Bluehost & Liquid Web Deals Rated by Compare Before Buying
BU
12:01aPROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE : President and CEO Leads Keynote on Future Industry Trends at Dubai International Project Management Forum
BU
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12/01GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30, 2019
PU
12/01Best Boost Mobile Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Spending Lab
BU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS : Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular
PU
12/01FUJITSU : Begins Shipping Supercomputer Fugaku
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
3BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group