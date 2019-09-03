Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 – August 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

Then, on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million, including $114.2 million in revenue reduction due to the charges disclosed earlier that week.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-granite-construction-incorporated  

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 – August 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.”  The Company also reduced its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-international-flavors-and-fragrances-inc    

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pC&W COMMUNICATIONS : Reaffirms Commitment to The Bahamas
BU
05:20pCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05:19pENERGOUS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pDWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST : Announces Portfolio Manager Change
BU
05:18pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Preferred Stock
PR
05:17pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
05:17pSNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Announces the Return of the Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes
PU
05:17pINTEL : 2019 ifa
PU
05:17pPOWER REIT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPROJECT ATHENA : An Innovation Program
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million
5COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. : COMMUNICATIONS : Transition Networks to Display Smart City IoT and Security and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group