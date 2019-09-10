Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

09/10/2019 | 10:38am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 – August 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

Then, on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million, including $114.2 million in revenue reduction due to the charges disclosed earlier that week.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-granite-construction-incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 – August 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.”  The Company also reduced its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-international-flavors-and-fragrances-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
