Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of HSDT and INS of Upcoming Deadlines

08/01/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: HSDT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – April 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to the Complaint, on January 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a request for additional data and information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) related to the Company’s request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

Then, on April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the FDA denied 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device because the Company had not provided sufficient clinical data to show the device was effective.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-helius-medical-technologies-inc.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 – May 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to the Complaint, on May 30, 2019, pre-market, Grizzly Research LLC issued a report entitled "Intelligent Systems Corp: Material Undisclosed Related Party Transactions Cast Doubt on the Integrity of Financial Statements."  The report presented evidence that Intelligent Systems "has its employees set up or take control of undisclosed shell companies in Asia, who then partake in undisclosed related party transactions with [Intelligent Systems] intended to either round-trip revenue back to [Intelligent Systems] or siphon money out of the company."  The report further stated that "there is a possibility that all revenue growth since January 2018 has been a result of undisclosed round-trip transactions with Indian related parties."

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-intelligent-systems-corporation

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
