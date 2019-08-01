Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

08/01/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CART) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Trust’s agreement to be acquired by Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”). Shareholders of Carolina Trust will receive 0.3000 shares of Carolina Financial common stock or $10.57 in cash for each share of Carolina Trust. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-trust-bancshares-inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”). Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LTXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LegacyTexas’s agreement to be acquired by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (“Prosperity”). Shareholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legacytexas-financial-group-inc.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CZR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Caesar’s agreement to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”). Shareholders of Caesars will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-caesars-entertainment-corporation.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
