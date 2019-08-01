Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CART ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Trust’s agreement to be acquired by Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”). Shareholders of Carolina Trust will receive 0.3000 shares of Carolina Financial common stock or $10.57 in cash for each share of Carolina Trust. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-trust-bancshares-inc .

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”). Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc .

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LTXB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LegacyTexas’s agreement to be acquired by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (“Prosperity”). Shareholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legacytexas-financial-group-inc .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CZR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Caesar’s agreement to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”). Shareholders of Caesars will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-caesars-entertainment-corporation .

