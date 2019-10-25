Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

10/25/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: HLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highland’s agreement to be acquired by First Community Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Highlands will receive 0.2703 of a share of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands they own.

MB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MBCQ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MB Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by BV Financial, Inc. Shareholders of MB Bancorp will receive $15.85 in cash for each share of MB Bancorp owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights,

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned.

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Steuben’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Shareholders of Steuben will receive $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System for each share of Steuben owned.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
