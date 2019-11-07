Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

11/07/2019 | 10:55am EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IBKC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IBERIABANK’s agreement to be acquired by First Horizon National Corporation. Shareholders of IBERIABANK will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each share of IBERIABANK owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-iberiabank-corporation.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of  Liberty Property will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Liberty Property they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-liberty-property-trust.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MFSF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MutualFirst’s agreement to be acquired by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders of MutualFirst will receive 2.4 shares of Northwest for each share of MutualFirst owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mutualfirst-financial-inc.

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: EMPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Empire Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Flushing Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Empire Bancorp will receive $14.04 in cash and 0.6548 shares of Flushing Financial for each share of Empire Bancorp owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-empire-bancorp-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
