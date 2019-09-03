Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of LB and EGBN of Upcoming Deadlines

Class Period: May 31, 2018 – November 19, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
According to the Complaint, on November 19, 2018, just weeks after defendants issued a series of false and misleading statements about the Company’s dividends, L Brands announced that it was cutting its dividend in half so that it could pay down existing debt.
Class Period: March 2, 2015 – July 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
According to the Complaint, on July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.