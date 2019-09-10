Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of LB and EGBN of Upcoming Deadlines

09/10/2019 | 10:31am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 – November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on November 19, 2018, just weeks after defendants issued a series of false and misleading statements about the Company’s dividends, L Brands announced that it was cutting its dividend in half so that it could pay down existing debt.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-l-brands-inc.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 – July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-eagle-bancorp-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
