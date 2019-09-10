Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines

09/10/2019 | 10:33am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 31, 2019, after the close of the markets, Pluralsight disclosed that its billings growth had sharply deteriorated from over 40% to just 23% year-over-year.  During an analyst conference call, Defendant Skonnard attributed the shortfall to “sales execution challenges, which impacted our billings.” Defendant Budge disclosed that “[s]imply put, . . . there were dozens of reps that we needed to bring on board at the end of last year, beginning into this year, so they would ramp and become fully productive in the second quarter.  And there [were] for a number of reasons delays in bringing them on board until, . . . early to mid-second quarter.”  Notably, this statement shows that the Company was aware of the hiring delays at the time of its secondary public offering.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pluralsight-inc

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SAEX)

Class Period: March 15, 2016 – August 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 15, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that the SEC was conducting into certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016.  The Company also announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015-2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The Company further announced that Defendant Hastings had been placed on administrative leave and resigned as Chairman, and that Defendant Whiteley had been terminated.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-saexploration-holdings-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
