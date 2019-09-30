Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 31, 2019, after the close of the markets, Pluralsight disclosed that its billings growth had sharply deteriorated from over 40% to just 23% year-over-year.  During an analyst conference call, Defendant Skonnard attributed the shortfall to “sales execution challenges, which impacted our billings.” Defendant Budge disclosed that “[s]imply put, . . . there were dozens of reps that we needed to bring on board at the end of last year, beginning into this year, so they would ramp and become fully productive in the second quarter.  And there [were] for a number of reasons delays in bringing them on board until, . . . early to mid-second quarter.”  Notably, this statement shows that the Company was aware of the hiring delays at the time of its secondary public offering.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pluralsight-inc

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SAEX)

Class Period: March 15, 2016 – August 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 15, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that the SEC was conducting into certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016.  The Company also announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015-2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The Company further announced that Defendant Hastings had been placed on administrative leave and resigned as Chairman, and that Defendant Whiteley had been terminated.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-saexploration-holdings-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08pBLOCK.ONE : Announces Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
07:06pNo-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
RE
07:06pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 4th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – CURLF
BU
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
07:01pBlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group