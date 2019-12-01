Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of QUAD and REZI of Upcoming Deadlines

12/01/2019 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 – October 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results.  Analysts were “absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-quad-graphics-inc

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)

Class Period: October 29, 2018 – October 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 22, 2019, Resideo issued its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2019, announcing that it had missed revenue and earnings targets and was lowering its recently reaffirmed revenue outlook for fiscal 2019 by $80 million.  Also on October 22, 2019, the Company announced that the Company’s CFO would be leaving as of November 6, 2019.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-resideo-technologies-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
