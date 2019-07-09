Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of RICK, PSMT and CYH of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: RICK)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - May 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on December 11, 2018, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC due to “delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018.”  Then, on May 10, 2019, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to pending investigations concerning negative articles published in mid- and late 2018 about the company.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rci-hospitality-holdings-inc

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018.  The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, and also disclosed that certain financial statements would be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pricesmart-inc

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 – February 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

According to the Complaint, on February 27, 2018, the Company announced that its fourth quarter 2017 net operating revenues totaled $3.059 billion and were adversely impacted by a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and provision for bad debts.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-community-health-systems-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pFUNCTION4 : Launches as the Destination for Events in Financial Services
BU
12:43pMESA LABORATORIES : Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
12:43pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : The Key Documents for Emergency Preparedness
PU
12:43pITALIAONLINE : The BOD of Italiaonline approves the Industrial Plan 2020-2022
PU
12:43pMEDINCELL : Third long-acting injectable antipsychotic using MedinCell's technology enters preclinical development 07.09.2019
PU
12:43pRECKITT BENCKISER : RB volunteers tackle the issue of hygiene in rural Tanzania
PU
12:43pBoeing 737 MAX Grounding Hits Jetliner Deliveries -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:38pUBI BANCA : h.17.15 - Patto dei Mille update
PU
12:38pTF1 : Is increasing its stake in play two
PU
12:38pKCOM : Revised Increased Cash Offer for KCOM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About