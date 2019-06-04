Log in
News : Companies
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of RICK and PSMT of Upcoming Deadlines

06/04/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: RICK)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - May 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on December 11, 2018, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC due to “delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018.”  Then, on May 10, 2019, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to pending investigations concerning negative articles published in mid- and late 2018 about the company.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rci-hospitality-holdings-inc

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018.  The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, and also disclosed that certain financial statements would be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pricesmart-inc 

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


