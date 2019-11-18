Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TEUM, SDC and SONM of Upcoming Deadlines

0
11/18/2019 | 11:30pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TEUM)

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pareteum-corporation

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SDC)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of SmileDirectClub in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.  The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-smiledirectclub-inc

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SONM)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Sonim in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.  Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sonim-technologies-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
