Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TEUM and SONM of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TEUM)

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pareteum-corporation

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SONM)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Sonim in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.  Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sonim-technologies-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aAQUA METALS : Suffers Significant Fire Damage
AQ
12:03aTIANHE CHEMICALS : November 2019 Monthly Return
PU
12:02aREPORTS : Japan tech worker accused of taking $5M found dead
AQ
12:01aWEB HOSTING CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : SiteGround, WP Engine, HostGator, Bluehost & Liquid Web Deals Rated by Compare Before Buying
BU
12:01aPROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE : President and CEO Leads Keynote on Future Industry Trends at Dubai International Project Management Forum
BU
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12/01GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30, 2019
PU
12/01Best Boost Mobile Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Spending Lab
BU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS : Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
3BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group