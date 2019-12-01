Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TEUM and SONM of Upcoming Deadlines

Class Period: March 12, 2019 – October 21, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
According to the Complaint, on October 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.
Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Sonim in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019
According to the Complaint, on September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”
