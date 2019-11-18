Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TIGR, UA and UAA of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:30pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ GS: TIGR)

Class Period: March 20, 2019 – May 16, 2019, including those investors who acquired Fintech ADRs pursuant or traceable to its initial public offering March 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on May 17, 2019, during pre-market hours, Fintech issued a press release announcing its unaudited first quarter 2019 financial results—the Company’s first quarterly earnings announcement following the IPO (the “1Q19 Press Release”).  In that press release, Fintech disclosed a 4.1% decrease in commissions, noting that “[i]nvestors were relatively risk averse at beginning of this year which leads to moderated trading activities and a slight decrease in trading commission.”  The 1Q19 Press Release also disclosed, among other issues, that Fintech’s operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company had begun to skyrocket as a result of increases in expenses related to employee headcount, employee compensation and benefits, and office space and leasehold improvements, as well as rapid customer growth, expanded market data usage for its customers, and additional professional expenses as a listed company.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-up-fintech-holding-limited

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA)

Class Period: August 3, 2016 – November 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures.  The investigations are examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.  After years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.  That same day, the Company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission since July 2017.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-under-armour-inc

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aBABSON COLLEGE : Receives $50 Million from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
PR
12:02aBACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS : MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year®
PR
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients
AQ
12:02aEXONE : Expands Collaboration with Elnik Systems and DSH Technologies to Improve Sintering Standards for Metal 3D Printing
BU
12:02aCybercriminals' Holiday Traditions May Cost Consumers Hundreds of Dollars
BU
12:02aEXONE : Announces Collaboration with ANSYS to Develop Simulation Software for Sintering of 3D Printed Metal Parts
BU
12:02aEXONE : Debuts Production Model of X1 25PRO™ Metal 3D Printer at Formnext
BU
12:01aEssentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models
BU
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia CBA insurance arm pleads guilty to cold-calling offences
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
4BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group