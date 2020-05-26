Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VMW and MESA of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 – February 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

According to the Complaint, on February 27, 2020, during after-market hours, and the same day that VMware announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, Defendants filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing an SEC investigation into the Company’s backlog of unfilled orders.  Specifically, that Form 8-K advised investors that, “[i]n December 2019, the staff of the Enforcement Division of the [SEC] requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.”  The Form 8-K also advised investors that, although “VMware is fully cooperating with the SEC’s investigation,” it was “unable to predict the outcome of this matter at this time.”

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-vmware-inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MESA)

Attention: All persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Mesa Air Group pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s August 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

According to the Complaint, in August 2018, Defendants held the IPO, offering approximately 11 million shares of common stock to the investing public at $12.00 per share.

Since the IPO, and as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from the Company’s Registration Statement, Mesa Air Group’s stock price has significantly fallen below its IPO price, damaging Plaintiff and Class members.  On March 30, 2020, the Company’s stock closed at $3.11 per share, or 74% less than its IPO price.

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-mesa-air-group-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.                                      
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:53aTATA POWER : Renewable Energy portfolio grows to 3883 MW in Q4 FY20
PU
12:53aJJAIBOT : Brings a Covid-19 App to Detect Symptoms by Analysing CT Scan Data
BU
12:50aAROUNDTOWN : announces Q1 2020 Results following consolidation of TLG
EQ
12:50aAROUNDTOWN : announces Q1 2020 Results following consolidation of TLG
EQ
12:43aCSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
DJ
12:36aWarburg Pincus to raise stake in Asian real estate fund manager ARA
RE
12:35aYOC AG : YOC with growth of 18 % in Q1/2020 due to increased volume of the trading platform VIS.X(R)
EQ
12:33aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Announces Pricing of Senior Secured and Senior Notes.052620
PU
12:31a1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Pricing of $275 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
GL
12:30aDNO Guides 2020 Production and Spend Ahead of Annual General Meeting
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
2LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
3THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Announces Q1-2020 Results and Provides Update ..
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : TIMELINE: From boom to bottom: Renault and Nissan bet on deeper cooperation
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SELF-DRIVING STARTUP ZOOX: WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group