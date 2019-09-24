Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 – August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-viewray-inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019.  In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc.        

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10pS&P GLOBAL : Pacira BioSciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:10pISRI Offers Overview of the State of Recycling Before U.S. House Recycling Caucus
GL
06:08pCASTLE : Vacation rentals hawaii acquires chase 'n rainbows and trinity maid company'
PU
06:08pJIANDE INTERNATIONAL : Major transaction acquisition of land use rights in henan province, the prc
PU
06:07pSmith & Wesson parent fails to win support for CEO pay raise
RE
06:04pBaytex Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
06:03pHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:01pTRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
PR
06:01pWilliam Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
BU
06:00pGUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
2READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. : READING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, ..
3William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
4TRIUMPH GROUP INC : TRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : HOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group