Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OLLI)
Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
According to the Complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”
