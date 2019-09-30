Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 – August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-viewray-inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019.  In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
07:01pBlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions
PR
07:00pMediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in China
GL
06:58pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market Change in Audit Committee
PU
06:53pDISCOVERY : Look Out Below! New Season of ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES Premieres Oct. 2 on Science Channel
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group