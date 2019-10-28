Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 – August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-viewray-inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019.  In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pCANFOR : Agrees to Going Private Transaction at $16.00 per Share
AQ
09:07pALPHABET : Australian regulator initiates court action against Google
RE
09:05pALSTOM : Former Alstom Executive Challenges Reach of U.S. Foreign Bribery Law
DJ
09:02pSINGAPORE EDEVELOPMENT : Global BioLife Inc. to present Functional Fragrance Formula at the American Society for Microbiology's Biothreats Conference as a New Method to Prevent and Treat Tuberculosis
AQ
09:02pCOMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 29 Octo...
PU
09:01p2019 SEOUL INTERNATIONAL BUDDHISM EXPO TO BE HELD UNDER THE THEME OF MEDITATION : Habit of Being Every Moment ‘Pause: Breathe in, Breathe out' from November 14th to 17th
BU
09:01pKLAYTN : 's Token KLAY Listed on Upbit Singapore
PR
08:57pChina Shenhua Energy's Net Profit Fell in First Nine Months of 2019
DJ
08:52pTHOMSON REUTERS : Corporate legal departments increasingly relied upon to do more, says 2019 Legal Tracker Legal Department Operations (LDO) Index Report | Thomson Reuters
PU
08:50pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 28
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA Missteps That Kept Boeing's MAX Al..
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group