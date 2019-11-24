Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of ZEN and IRBT of Upcoming Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:31pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 – October 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, prior to September 24, 2019, a third party alerted Zendesk to the fact that the personally identifiable data of its chat and support accounts had been breached. By September 24, 2019, the Company’s internal investigation had revealed that some 10,000 accounts opened before November 2016 had been breached. On October 2, 2019, Zendesk for the first time publicly disclosed the data breach, stating that the data breach only affected customers who had signed up prior to November 1, 2016.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-zendesk-inc

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IRBT)

Class Period: November 22, 2016 – October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 22, 2019, after the close of trading, iRobot issued a press release reporting third quarter 2019 financial results. iRobot cut the high end of its revenue expectations for the year, from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion, and said it rolled back price increases after a “suboptimal” customer response. iRobot reported increased inventory levels once again, with third quarter 2019 ending inventory of $248 million or 149 DII compared to the $161 million or 113 DII a year prior.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-irobot-corporation

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13aPARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
12:13aBHP : Learn, unlearn and relearn - celebrating reconciliation in education
PU
12:13aKIN MINING NL : Response to ASX 3Y Query
PU
12:13aPERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Daily Net Tangible Asset Statement
PU
12:13aSELECT HARVESTS : Appointment of Non Executive Director - Guy Kingwill
PU
12:12aChina Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 million from Kirin
RE
12:11aDEEP YELLOW : 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation
PU
12:11aADACEL TECHNOLOGIES : Change of Address
PU
12:11aNOBLE ENERGY : U.S. commits $430 Million in Insurance to Natural Gas Project in Egypt Insurance will support infrastructure that advances energy security
AQ
12:03aNOMURA : launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group