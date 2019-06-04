Log in
Rijk Zwaan Export BV : Innovative Dutch horticulture in the spotlight at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019

06/04/2019 | 07:50am EDT

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) gathers governments, the private sector and a partner network of start-ups and scale-ups to turn challenges into business opportunities worldwide. GES is initiated by the U.S. Government and this year co-hosted by the Netherlands. The 9th edition of the GES 2019 focuses on global opportunities in five key areas: Agriculture, Connectivity, Energy, Health, and Water. Join us June 3-5 in the The Hague, the Netherlands to find inspiration and to be a part of the global movement for healthy vegetables worldwide.

Innovation in Dutch horticulture

The world population is growing. New technologies are revolutionary in providing fresh and healthy vegetables to all people in a sustainable way. That is why Dutch horticulture keeps exploring with robots, data, artificial intelligence, genetics and biology. This leads us to our most important goal: providing access to qualitative fresh vegetables to all consumers worldwide.

Sharing a healthy future

Rijk Zwaan is a vegetable breeding company. We develop high-quality seeds, which form the basis for healthy and appealing vegetables. We combine the rich genetic diversity from nature with craftsmanship and state-of-the-art techniques. This results in varieties with ever-better combinations of desired traits. We believe that working together is the only way to develop vegetables, product lines and concepts that are perfectly aligned with market needs. Through breeding on more robust varieties with better resistance, developing healthy and appealing vegetables and searching for more efficient production processes we aim to provide growers, processers, retail and consumers with even better solutions.

Disclaimer

Rijk Zwaan Export BV published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 11:49:08 UTC
