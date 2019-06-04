Rijk Zwaan Export BV : Innovative Dutch horticulture in the spotlight at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) gathers governments, the private sector and a partner network of start-ups and scale-ups to turn challenges into business opportunities worldwide. GES is initiated by the U.S. Government and this year co-hosted by the Netherlands. The 9th edition of the GES 2019 focuses on global opportunities in five key areas: Agriculture, Connectivity, Energy, Health, and Water. Join us June 3-5 in the The Hague, the Netherlands to find inspiration and to be a part of the global movement for healthy vegetables worldwide.

Innovation in Dutch horticulture The world population is growing. New technologies are revolutionary in providing fresh and healthy vegetables to all people in a sustainable way. That is why Dutch horticulture keeps exploring with robots, data, artificial intelligence, genetics and biology. This leads us to our most important goal: providing access to qualitative fresh vegetables to all consumers worldwide.