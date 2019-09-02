Rijk Zwaan Export BV : cooperates with organic partners to become stronger together

Increase in organic sales
The demand for more organic products is easily explained. Consumers' focus on environmental impact, quality of products and food security makes the increase in organic sales logical. Worldwide awareness of sustainability is also adding to the popularity of organic food.
But growing organically requires additional attention from all partners in the chain. Starting with the grower, legislation makes it challenging to grow organically. Rijk Zwaan is aware of this challenge and is helping growers to adhere to the latest regulations, but also to choose the right varieties to create an interesting range of products on the shelf.
Bringing the category to the next level
Heleen Bos, marketing specialist for Organics at Rijk Zwaan: 'Our aim is to share our knowledge with our partners, to bring the organic category to the next level. Providing technical knowledge about varieties, growing conditions and legislation, as well as market knowledge and consumer trends helps everyone in our chain. We strongly believe that working together will make us stronger and ensure healthy growth in organics.'
In the coming months, Rijk Zwaan will focus on organics in communications to the media and at events. We will connect with all partners in the chain, share knowledge and continue to focus on the quality of the assortment. To intensify that, we are planning some special events for our organic partners. More information on that will follow soon.
