Rijk Zwaan Export BV : cooperates with organic partners to become stronger together

Increase in organic sales

The demand for more organic products is easily explained. Consumers' focus on environmental impact, quality of products and food security makes the increase in organic sales logical. Worldwide awareness of sustainability is also adding to the popularity of organic food.

But growing organically requires additional attention from all partners in the chain. Starting with the grower, legislation makes it challenging to grow organically. Rijk Zwaan is aware of this challenge and is helping growers to adhere to the latest regulations, but also to choose the right varieties to create an interesting range of products on the shelf.