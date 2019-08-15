Log in
Rijk Zwaan Export BV : to launch a new snack brand at Asia Fruit Logistica

08/15/2019 | 05:12am EDT

This will be the 13th year that Rijk Zwaan has exhibited at this important trade show, which is being held from 4-6 September in Hong Kong. Just like last year the company's stand will display a broad choice of snack vegetables, including snack tomatoes, mini cucumbers, mini peppers and many other vegetables.

Consumers both within Asia and beyond are increasingly opting for snack vegetables to give their day a healthy boost. The new brand, Kicks, is ideal for snacking occasions throughout the day, such as at school, in the car or at the airport. Kicks can inspire retailers and food service businesses to further develop this category in partnership with Rijk Zwaan.

Asian Jewels

Rijk Zwaan is also proudly presenting another innovation at Asia Fruit Logistica: 'Asians Jewels', a range of three different high-quality melon types for the premium market. The first is Golden Emerald, an attractive golden-coloured melon that combines a sweet flavour with a good shelf life. The second is the silky-soft Silky Pearl with its firm bite and exquisite sweetness. The third is Silver Coral, which is a well-known type in Asia. It has distinct netting on the outside and is extremely juicy on the inside. These green and orange melons are the perfect combination to meet the high expectations of Asian consumers.

Partner in category management

During the event, the vegetable breeding company is looking forward to meeting Asian chain partners to discuss ways of further developing the fresh produce category. The company shares findings from its taste testing and consumer research with growers, vegetable processors and retailers, and plays an active role in category management, positioning, promotion and packaging design. Guided by its motto of 'Sharing a healthy future', Rijk Zwaan is committed to further developing the market for vegetables through collaborative partnerships.

Customers, business contacts and representatives of the press are invited to visit Rijk Zwaan at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hall 5, stand T08. Read more about the event.

Disclaimer

Rijk Zwaan Export BV published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:11:04 UTC
