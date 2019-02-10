Log in
Rik van der Kooi of Microsoft Advertising Elected Chairman of the IAB Board of Directors

02/10/2019 | 07:16pm EST

Troy Young of Hearst Magazines to Serve as Vice Chair

New Slate Includes First Brand Board Member—Jesse Horwitz of Hubble, Alongside Leaders from Google, NBC Universal, Snap, Verizon, Tremor Video and The New York Times

IAB today announced it has elected Rik van der Kooi, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Advertising, as Chairman of the trade organization’s Board of Directors. Van der Kooi has served as the board’s Vice Chairman since February 2018. Troy Young, President of Hearst Magazines was elected to and will now serve as the 2019 Vice Chairman.

“For over 20 years, IAB has led and strengthened our industry through a series of major transformations, from the rise of programmatic to the explosion of mobile, rich media and video advertising,” said van der Kooi. “I’m thrilled to continue to build on this legacy. As Chairman of the IAB Board of Directors, I look forward to working closely with our members as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of the growing direct brand economy, the rise of OTT, and all that lies ahead.”

IAB’s latest roster of board members features 13 new representatives, including the first IAB board member from a brand—Jesse Horwitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at the direct-to-consumer contact lens company Hubble. His participation on the board comes after the announcement that IAB is welcoming brands to join IAB leadership, bringing their voices to the fore at a critical time of digital transformation in marketing and commerce.

New members of the IAB Board of Directors are:

  • Brad Bender, Vice President – Product Management, Google Inc.
  • Krishan Bhatia, Executive Vice President – Business Operations & Strategy, NBC Universal
  • Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO, National Public Media
  • Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc.
  • Steve Horowitz, President, Ziff Davis
  • Jesse Horwitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hubble
  • Julie Jacobs, General Counsel, Verizon Media
  • Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer – Media and Partnerships, Conde Nast
  • Danielle Lee, Global Vice President – Partner Solutions, Spotify
  • Shailesh Prakash, CIO and Vice President of Digital Product Development, The Washington Post
  • Seb Tomich, Global Head of Advertising – Marketing Solutions, The New York Times
  • Abbey Thomas, CMO, Tremor Video DSP
  • Jon Werther, President, Meredith National Media Group

“Our member organizations are adapting to a rapidly evolving consumer economy with innovative solutions and new best practices,” said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. “Rik and Troy have the expertise and leadership our board needs to help brands and publishers make smarter strategic decisions and build stronger businesses. It’s also exciting to have Jesse join the board to ensure that IAB continues to keep its finger on the pulse of the direct brand economy.”

The re-elected and continuing members of the IAB Board of Directors are:

  • Lee Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, BuzzFeed
  • Seth Dallaire, Vice President, Global Advertising Sales and Marketing, Amazon Advertising
  • Rick Erwin, Chief Executive Officer, ALC
  • Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales
  • Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO, Pubmatic
  • Keith A. Grossman, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Bloomberg Media
  • Chris Guenther, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic, NewsCorp
  • Mark Howard, Chief Revenue Officer, Forbes
  • Seth Ladetsky, Senior Vice President, Sales, Turner Sports
  • Jean-Philippe Maheu, Vice President – Client Solutions, Twitter
  • David J. Moore, Chairman of Xaxis and President of WPP Digital (IAB Executive Committee – Ex-officio)
  • Dave Morris, Executive Vice President, Advanced Advertising and Client Partnerships, CBS Corporation
  • Peter Naylor, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Hulu
  • Kim Norris, Group Vice President – Digital and Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach
  • Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Quantcast
  • Marian Pittman, Executive Vice President – Digital Strategy, Research and Technology, Cox Media Group
  • Penry Price, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
  • Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB (IAB Executive Committee)
  • Carrie Seifer, Vice President and CRO, IBM Watson Media & Weather
  • Samantha Skey, CEO, SHE Media
  • Nada Stirratt, Vice President Global Marketing Solutions – North America, Facebook
  • John Trimble, Chief Revenue Officer, Pandora
  • Rik van der Kooi, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising (Chairman of the Board - IAB Executive Committee)
  • Rick Welday, President, Xandr Media
  • Troy Young, President, Hearst Magazines (Board Vice Chairman)
  • Joe Zawadzki, CEO, MediaMath

Ex-officio members include:

  • Stuart Ingis, Chairman, Venable LLP (Secretary)
  • Rich LeFurgy, General Partner, Archer Advisors
  • John Toohey, Group Vice President of Finance, Spectrum Reach (Treasurer)

The new board slate was released at the 2019 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical standards and best practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.


© Business Wire 2019
